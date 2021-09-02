White Pine Investment CO Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 967,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after purchasing an additional 284,852 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 41,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 552,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.08. 23,289,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

