Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

BECN stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 436,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

