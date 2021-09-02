-$0.36 EPS Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 1,659,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,573. The company has a market cap of $638.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

