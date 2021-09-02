Short Interest in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Drops By 17.6%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $58.44. 640,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,717. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

