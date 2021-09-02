Short Interest in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Declines By 18.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 18,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.66. 8,896,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,000 shares of company stock worth $93,355,220 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

