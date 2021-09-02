Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $500.92

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $500.92 and last traded at $499.37, with a volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.89.

The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.06 and a 200 day moving average of $397.46.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

