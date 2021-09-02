Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.25

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 5047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

