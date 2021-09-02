Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.59

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 127319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

