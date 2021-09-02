Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,193. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

