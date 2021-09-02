High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 153,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.