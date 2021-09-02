Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.06.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. 1,017,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,336. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

