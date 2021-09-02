The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

