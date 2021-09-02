YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,995.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.69 million and $12,995.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00808109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047707 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

