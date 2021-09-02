Aave Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $342.80 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $401.57 or 0.00808109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00121295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00146983 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,245 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AAVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.