$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

