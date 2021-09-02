White Pine Investment CO Acquires 4,263 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

RODM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

