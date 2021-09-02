Leisure Capital Management Buys Shares of 39,424 BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

