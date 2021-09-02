ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 882,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,818. ON24 has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.