Leisure Capital Management Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 494,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,021. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.