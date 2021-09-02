Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

SWKS traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $183.27. The company had a trading volume of 933,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

