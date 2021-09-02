Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,029 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,356% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,355,000 after acquiring an additional 214,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.46. 120,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,809. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.