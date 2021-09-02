DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.14

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.14 and last traded at $122.13, with a volume of 945731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 740.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

