Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Drops By 12.5%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

EFX stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.92. 374,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,284. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $278.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

