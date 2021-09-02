Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Drops By 12.9%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dragon Victory International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dragon Victory International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,111. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Hangzhou Long Yun Network Technology Co, Ltd. is a focus on the Internet to attract high-quality products and investment in light-asset-based enterprises. The company has a wealth of investment experience, the operation of the capital market skilled, systematic and efficient management team, by a number of senior management consulting experts, investment financial professionals, lawyers and other elite accountants, investment judgment accurate, strategic vision unique in the industry Has a strong influence and high credibility.

