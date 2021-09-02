Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

