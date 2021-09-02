$0.13 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

