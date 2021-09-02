Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

