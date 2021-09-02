NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NTES traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $94.91. 2,928,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,285. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

