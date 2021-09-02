MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 42,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,611. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

