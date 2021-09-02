Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

HPE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 10,900,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,251. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.22.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.