Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Cut by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 1,417,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

