Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Expands By 16.1%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 76.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

