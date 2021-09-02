Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Grows By 15.2%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 9,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,964. MDJM has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

