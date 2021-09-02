Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rogers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $9,095,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,681. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.25. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

