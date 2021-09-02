Short Interest in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expands By 16.0%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.40. 300,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $294.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

