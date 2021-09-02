Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00809363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00047678 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

