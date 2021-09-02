Define Tops One Day Trading Volume of $151.26 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Define has a market capitalization of $49.39 million and approximately $151.26 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Define has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

About Define

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Define should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Define using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

