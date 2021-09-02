Leisure Capital Management Sells 240 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CWM LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

