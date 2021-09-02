Ruffer LLP Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.