Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 177,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,148. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

