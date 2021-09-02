Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $8.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 944,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,967.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.