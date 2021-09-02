Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:VCV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 119,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

