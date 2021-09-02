Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

