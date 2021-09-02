Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,966. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

