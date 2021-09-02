Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 709,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,052. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

