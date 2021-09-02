Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $36.67

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $4,875,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSCR traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

