Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 342,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.