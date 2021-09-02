Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

VEC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.