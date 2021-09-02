Stakenet Market Capitalization Hits $21.75 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $21.75 million and $23,141.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.87 or 0.00490555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001994 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,388,465 coins and its circulating supply is 119,849,427 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

