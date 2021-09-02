The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TCS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 8,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,544. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

